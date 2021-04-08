Amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Centre urging to open vaccination for all, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Speaking to reporters, Jain on Thursday said, "The Chief Minister had written to Centre that vaccination should be opened for all. We have made two more requests that vaccination should be allowed at least for all adults. Secondly, it should be allowed even at camp settings and not only at healthcare facilities."

He said instead of fighting the pandemic together, the Centre alleged that there was less vaccination of healthcare workers in Delhi.

"We should fight the Covid-19 pandemic together. Centre was alleging that there was less vaccination of healthcare workers in Delhi. We can also say that there was less vaccination at Centre's hospitals. This isn't an issue, the issue is that we have to vaccinate more and more people soon," he said.

Earlier, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry wrote to Principal Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare of Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra, asking them to undertake necessary corrective actions immediately for improving the coronavirus vaccination campaign in their state/UT.

Jain also said out of the total vaccination done in Delhi, only 30% to 40% was done in the central government's hospitals.

Jain also said that the national capital has Covid-19 vaccine stock that will last only for four to five more days.

He added that the vaccination drive is going well in Delhi. "We received some vaccines yesterday. We have stock for 4-5 days. We have demanded more and we will get it," he said.

Delhi Covid update

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday recorded 5,506 fresh COVID-19 cases, the sharpest daily spike this year, that pushed the infection tally to 6,90,568 .

20 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 11,133, according to the health department.

The positivity rate jumped to 6.1% on Wednesday from 4.93% the day before, according to the bulletin.

A total of 90,202 tests, including 52,477 RT-PCR tests and 37,724 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

So far, over 6.59 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

Twenty more people died due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 11,133, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 19,455.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via