Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: Check traffic restrictions, diversions, routes to avoid on February 20

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: The Delhi Police issued traffic advisory and restrictions for commuters planning to travel in the national capital on Thursday, February 20. The new Delhi Chief Minister will take oath at the Ramlila Ground on February 20, and the hundreds and thousands, including high-profile leaders, are expected to attend the grand event.

"In view of swearing-in ceremony of Hon’ble CM of Delhi on February 20, 2025 at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi, special traffic arrangements have been made," Delhi police said while sharing details.

Delhi Police announced following traffic restrictions" Police said many VVIPs/VIPs will attend the oath ceremony at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi. “A large gathering is also expected. To manage the traffic during this event, certain diversions and restrictions will be in place,” they said.

DIVERSION POINTS: 1. Subhash Park T-Point

2. Raj Ghat

3. Delhi Gate

4. ITO

5. Ajmeri Gate

6. Ranjeet Singh Flyover

7. Bhavbhuti Marg - DDU Marg Red Light

8. Round About Jhandewalan

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic regulation, diversion and restrictions may be imposed on the following roads and surrounding areas from 07:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 20.02.2025:

1. BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate)

2. JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

3. Aruna Asif Ali Road, New Delhi

4. Minto Road to Round About Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk

5. Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

6. Ajmeri Gate to Round About Kamla Market

Instructions For Commuters: 1. Please use public transport to help reduce congestion.

2. Park your vehicles only in designated parking areas.

3. Avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow.

4. If any unusual or suspicious objects or individuals are noticed, please inform the police immediately.

5. Use the Paharganj side road for New Delhi Railway Station and avoid the Ajmeri Gate side.

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS: Motorists and general public are requested to remain patient, observe traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key intersections. Stay updated on traffic conditions via Delhi Traffic Police's official channels:

Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic

Platform X: https://x.com/dtptraffic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic

WhatsApp: 8750871493