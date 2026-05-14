Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 2 days' WFH for government offices, metro use by ministers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a slew of measures, including two days of 'work from home' (WFH) for government offices, use of Metro trains on Mondays by ministers and officers, and a voluntary 'no-vehicle day' every week, PTI reported.

Gupta said in a press conference attended by her Cabinet colleagues that the government has drawn up an extensive plan under "Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan" to implement the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save fuel and practice wise expenditure. She said that all Delhi government offices will follow WFH for 2 days a week. The private sector will also be requested to follow it, she said.

Gupta said that on Mondays, all ministers, officials, and she herself will travel by Metro, while citizens will be encouraged to observe a weekly “no-vehicle day.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What measures has Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced to save fuel? ⌵ Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced two days of work from home for government offices, encouraged ministers and officials to use the Metro on Mondays, and promoted a voluntary 'no-vehicle day' for citizens. Additionally, fuel quotas for officers have been reduced by 20 percent, and official foreign trips by ministers are suspended for one year. 2 Why are Delhi government officials being asked to reduce vehicle usage? ⌵ These measures are part of an extensive plan under "Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan" to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for saving fuel and wise expenditure, in view of the current global situation and energy supply uncertainties. 3 How will Delhi government employees observe work from home? ⌵ All Delhi government offices will follow a work from home policy for two days a week. The private sector will also be requested to adopt similar measures. 4 What is the Delhi government's stance on official vehicle use? ⌵ The Delhi government has decided to limit the number of vehicles used for departmental work and official operations. Ministers, officials, and the CM will prioritize carpooling and public transport, with CM Gupta reducing her own convoy by 60 percent. 5 What other states have implemented similar fuel-saving measures? ⌵ Yes, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have announced similar measures, including weekly 'No Vehicle Days', reduced official fleets, and encouragement of work-from-home and public transport. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also rode a motorcycle to work as part of this initiative.

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She also announced that all official foreign trips by ministers have been suspended for one year, and no major government events will be held for the next three months. Additionally, she said the fuel quotas for Delhi government officers have been reduced by 20%.

She also urged residents of Delhi to adopt carpooling or use public transport.

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In a post on X on late Tuesday, Rekha Gupta said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the citizens of the country to save petrol-diesel and make energy conservation a people's movement, in view of the current global situation. In line with the important appeal of Hon'ble Prime Minister ji, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental work. I, along with all my Cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments, will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and prioritise carpooling and public transport.”

Earlier, Gupta convened a meeting with all her Cabinet ministers and senior government officials to discuss ways to conserve fuel and other resources amid global uncertainty over crude oil and gas supplies.

The chief minister has also cut down on her carcade by 60%, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to spend wisely and save fuel in view of the war in West Asia.

The chief minister's convoy now has only four vehicles, including two EVs.

Senior officials pedal, walk to offices in fuel-saving drive in UP Senior officials in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday promoted eco-friendly commuting by encouraging cycling and walking to work, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce petroleum use and cut pollution.

At Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Director Radha Krishan Dhiman cycled from his residence to the institute to set an example for sustainable transport, PTI reported.

According to an official statement, he also urged faculty, staff, and students to avoid unnecessary vehicle use within the campus and instead opt for walking or cycling whenever possible.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed an immediate 50 per cent reduction in official convoys across the state and urged wider use of public transport, virtual meetings and work-from-home arrangements as part of a broader austerity drive.