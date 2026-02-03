Subscribe

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces free LPG cylinders for eligible ration card holders on Holi, Diwali

In a meeting chaired by Gupta, the Delhi cabinet decided to transfer 853, the cost of an LPG cylinder, directly to eligible beneficiaries through a direct benefit transfer system.

Published3 Feb 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Rekha Gupta.
Rekha Gupta.(Hindustan Times)
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that free LPG cylinders will be provided to households with valid ration cards on the festivals of Holi and Diwali.

The benefit will also cover those eligible ration card holders using piped natural gas (PNG) connections, she said in a briefing.

Eligible beneficiaries will have the amount credited to their bank accounts ahead of Holi.

The government has allocated 242 crore for this free gas cylinder scheme, the chief minister added.

 
 
