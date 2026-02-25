Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures action over ‘racial abuse’ of Arunachal women – ‘Dignity of every citizen is paramount’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday addressed the recent reports of alleged misconduct against women from the Northeast in Delhi's Malviya Nagar and expressed her concern over the incident.

The chief minister said the incident was brought to her attention through social media tags and videos from various influencers.

“I want to emphasise that in Delhi, the nation's capital, our brothers and sisters from the Northeast have as much right as anyone from any other state. People from the border states come to Delhi and work hard to earn a living, contributing to the city's progress. No form of misconduct against them will be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” Gupta said in a video message shared from her social media handles.

The Delhi Police have arrested a married couple for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three of their neighbours from the Northeast in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, an officer said on Wednesday.

Ruby Jain and her husband, Harsh Priya Singh, were taken into custody following an investigation in the FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

“Delhi belongs to everyone. Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount,” Gupta said in a social media post.

According to the police, Ruby Jain allegedly hurled abusive and derogatory remarks at three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.

The police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR against the arrested woman.

Gupta further stated that she intends to engage with the broader Northeast community in Delhi to address systemic issues and ensure their safety through potential policy interventions.

"I will meet not only those sisters but also other residents from the Northeast to listen to their problems and provide solutions. If any policy changes are required, we will implement them. For any problems or suggestions, you can DM me directly," Gupta concluded.

A case was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in South Delhi against two residents for allegedly racially abusing and criminally intimidating three women tenants from the North-Eastern region, police said.

What was the case? The FIR at PS Malviya Nagar has been registered under BNS Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)

The incident occurred on the afternoon of 20 February 2026, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, were overseeing electrical installation work in their flat.

As an electrician began drilling, dust from the construction allegedly filtered down into the neighbours' premises below.

This minor environmental grievance quickly turned into a volatile confrontation. The complainants alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported.