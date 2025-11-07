Delhi CM Rekha Gupta changes govt office timings amid rising air pollution — Check new timings

Amid rising air pollution levels in Delhi—NCR (National Capital Region), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced changes in office timings for the offices of the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Advertisement

The new timings will be effective from 15 November 2025 to 15 February 2026.

What are the new timings? Delhi Government offices: From 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

Delhi Municipal Corporation offices: From 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Old office timings Delhi government offices: From 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM

Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices: From 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

Delhi Air Quality The AQI level in the national capital on Friday was recorded at 309, while temperatures also began to dip.

Out of the 38 monitoring stations, 29 reported air quality in the ‘very poor’ category, with readings above 300, according to data from the CPCB's Sameer app.

Bawana was the most polluted area, with an AQI of 366, followed closely by Jahangirpuri at 348.

Advertisement

AQI levels — 0-50 is considered good

— 51-100 is satisfactory

— 101-200 is moderate

— 201-300 is poor

— 301-400 is very poor

—401-500 is severe

Also Read | Delhi AQI: Dr Randeep Guleria shares key tips to reduce air pollution risks

Weather forecast According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius. A layer of shallow fog is anticipated, resulting in low visibility in several parts of the city.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category over the next few days.

PWD to hire 200 anti-smog guns The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to hire 200 anti-smog guns, a device to combat air pollution, which will spray atomised water to settle the dust and other suspended particles in the atmosphere.

Advertisement

The deployment of the anti-smog guns is likely to cost ₹58 crore.