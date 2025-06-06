Delhi CM Rekha Gupta finally move into an official bungalow in Civil Lines

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta may move into a government bungalow in north Delhi's Civil Lines, over a 100 days after she assumed charge..

A senior government official told news agency PTI that an allotment letter has been issued and the public works department (PWD) has started repair and renovation work at the property.

"We are carrying out some repair and renovation work, after which the chief minister will move in. The allotment letter has been issued," he told PTI.

At present, Gupta lives in Shalimar Bagh with her family.

The PWD which allots bungalows to ministers and Delhi government's employees, has floated a tender to construct a camp office.

The estimated cost of the upgradation is ₹47 lakh and the work is likely to be completed in 60 days, official added.

The chief minister was looking for a house in Lutyens Delhi but since these are under the Centre, an exchange has to be made with the Delhi government, according to a report quoting sources in The Indian Express. At present, officials said, the exchange is taking time because appropriate houses are not available for now, the report said.

“An allotment letter has been issued… There are four bungalows in this part of Civil Lines where the Deputy Speaker and Social Welfare minister have been allotted houses. The remaining two bungalows have been allotted to the CM — one residence and another as a camp office,” a source told The Indian Express

Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal Former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal was living at 6 Flagstaff Road, also in Civil Lines, with his family. The bungalow became the focal point of the Bhartiya Janaat Party’s campaign against the AAP. The BJP called the house ‘Sheesh Mahal’, alleging several crores were spent on its renovation.

The expenditure and role of officials is under investigation.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years by defeating AAP in assembly elections held in February.