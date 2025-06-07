Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gets death threat, ‘fraudster’ held

A 25-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly giving a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, police said.

Though he has been identified as Shlok Tripathi, a police source said the accused is a fraudster and frequently changes his identity.

He was arrested by the Delhi Police and is being interrogated in the office of the force's Special Cell in northwest Delhi, an official said.

The accused made the threat on the emergency helpline 112 in neighbouring Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.