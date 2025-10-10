Delhi CM Rekha Gupta dances with other women after participating in Karwa Chauth rituals - Watch video

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took part in Karwa Chauth celebrations, dancing with other women. Singer Jaspinder Narula and several women also danced and celebrated together at CM Rekha Gupta's residence.

Extending Karwa Chauth wishes, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta told reporters, "This is such a holy occasion. Women across the country fast for their husbands...I extend greetings to all women of the country..."

Watch videos here —