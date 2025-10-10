Subscribe

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta dances with other women after participating in Karwa Chauth rituals - Watch video

At her residence, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participates in Karwa Chauth traditions alongside several women.

Riya R Alex
Updated10 Oct 2025, 07:01 PM IST
CM Rekha Gupta participates in Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took part in Karwa Chauth celebrations, dancing with other women. Singer Jaspinder Narula and several women also danced and celebrated together at CM Rekha Gupta's residence.

Extending Karwa Chauth wishes, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta told reporters, "This is such a holy occasion. Women across the country fast for their husbands...I extend greetings to all women of the country..."

Watch videos here —

Karwa Chauth, or Karaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 October. Hindu women celebrate Karwa Chauth by fasting all day and praying for their partners' long life, health, and prosperity. On this day, women wear vibrant traditional attire like sarees, lehengas, or salwar suits in red, pink, and maroon.

