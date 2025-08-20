Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s attacker is a Gujarati rickshaw puller: Here’s what we know about the Mahadev devotee

The man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya, a 41-year-old from Rajkot, Gujarat. Here’s what we know about him so far.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has revealed that the accused conducted a recce of her residence for nearly 24 hours before launching the assault.

According to him, the attacker reached the CM’s Shalimar Bagh residence to observe the surroundings. He spent the night nearby in the Civil Lines area, according to Singh.

Sakriya came to a “Jan Sunwai” public hearing with documents, said to be a petition about a jailed relative. According to a NEWS18 report, the said relative is in Tihar Jail.

Eyewitnesses revealed that he had given papers to the Delhi CM but suddenly grabbed her hand. It sparked a scuffle. Security quickly overpowered him and handed him over to the police.

BJP leaders suspect political motives but nothing is confirmed. Some social media users claim he is an Aam Admi Party (AAP) supporter.

The financial condition of the accused may be challenging as he is a rickshaw puller, the mother confirmed.

Sakriya’s mother, Bhanu, has said that his mind works in such a way that he may hit anyone. She revealed that he had even assaulted her once, forcing her to leave home for 15 days.

“He is a devotee of Mahadev. He left home saying that he was going to Ujjain. He visits there at least once a month. I don't know when he went from Ujjain to Delhi,” she told ANI.

According to her, he suffers from mental health issues but never takes any medicine. She added that he has a deep love for animals.

He used to beat everyone at home; his nature had just become like that."

He apparently became upset when the Supreme Court ordered the removal of all stray dogs in Delhi NCR.

The interest in “Rekha Gupta” on Google shot up on August 20 after the incident. Check the comparison with August 19:

Was Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slapped? Initial reports claimed CM Gupta had been slapped. However, several BJP leaders have now dismissed it.

Party president Virendra Sachdeva clarified that Gupta was not slapped. Instead, she hit her head against a table during the scuffle when the attacker grabbed her hand.

“It seems that the slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated. Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now, but she has said that she will not cancel her programmes," HT quoted Sachdeva as saying.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the attacker had pulled CM Gupta’s hair and abused her. Vice President Kapil Mishra condemned the act, while BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj termed the assault “cowardly”.