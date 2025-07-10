Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says 'no waterlogging' in national capital despite heavy rainfall

Despite heavy rains in the National Capital Region, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday stated that Delhi did not witness waterlogging, reported PTI.

Rekha Gupta also assured that her government is working hard to address issues in certain areas. She made the statement after inaugurating DDA's Aarambh Pustakalaya at Adhchini Village in south Delhi.

"Delhi has begun a new journey. As you have observed, we conducted multiple inspections at Barapullah, Kushak Drain, and Minto Bridge. Despite heavy rainfall, there was no waterlogging, which was a legacy. This time, there was no such thing. ITO and Barapullah were smooth," PTI quoted here as telling reporters on the sidelines of the event.

Gupta stressed that the government is working on improving conditions in a few areas.

"There are some areas where long-term solutions are needed. In the next year, the situation will be better during the rains. The government is working hard for this," she added.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" alert for Delhi, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Airlines issue advisory: With Delhi and the surrounding cities of NCR receiving heavy rainfall, budget carrier IndiGo issued an advisory for passengers asking them to leave for airport a bit earlier than usual.

Also they asked the passengers to check their flights status on IndiGo app and website before travelling.

Similarly, SpiceJet also issued a similar advisory amid the Delhi rains, asking passengers to check their flight status. “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status,” it said.

Meanwhile, Air India said, “Rain and thunderstorms are impacting flight operations to and from Delhi. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey.”

In the overnight rains, waterlogging was reported from various parts of Gurugram, triggering long traffic.