Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's attacker booked for ‘attempt to murder’, taken into custody

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's attacker, Rajesh Khimji has been taken into custody by the Delhi Police and booked for attempted murder. The accused “slapped” the CM during the Jan Sunwai event at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday, August 20.

According to Delhi Police, Kimji has been booked under section 109(1) BNS, attempt to murder, at the Civil Lines police station.

“Accused has been taken into police custody. We are investigating it from all the possible angles,” Delhi Police said.

Further investigation is going on.

What happened to Rekha Gupta? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources told news wire PTI that the accused first gave Delhi CM Rekha Gupta some papers during the public hearing and then attacked her.

Senior BJP leader Harish Khurana has told NDTV that the accused slapped the chief minister and also pulled her hair.

The Chief Minister's office said in a statement, “A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police and is being questioned.”

People at the CMO privy to the incident told Mint that the attacker handed over a piece of paper to Rekha Gupta, “started talking in a raised loud voice and also used expletives before slapping the CM.”