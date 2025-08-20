Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's attacker booked for ‘attempt to murder’, taken into custody

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's attacker, Rajesh Khimji has been taken into custody by the Delhi Police and booked for attempted murder. The accused “slapped” the CM during the Jan Sunwai event at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday, August 20.
According to Delhi Police, Kimji has been booked under section 109(1) BNS, attempt to murder, at the Civil Lines police station.
“Accused has been taken into police custody. We are investigating it from all the possible angles,” Delhi Police said.
Further investigation is going on.