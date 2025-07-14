Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's BIG warning: No nuisance will be tolerated during Kanwar Yatra — ‘if any obstacle…’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday issued a stern warning, stating that no nuisance will be tolerated during Kanwar Yatra. Her warnings comes days after glass shards were found scattered along a stretch of the yatra route in the national capital's Shahdara.

“There were glass shards found scattered on a Kanwar Yatra stretch for around 400 metres. No nuisance will be tolerated. If any security hurdle or obstacle is created in Kanwar Yatra, the person will have to answer the government,” said the CM while speaking at an event.

Glass panels shattered, e-rickshaw driver detained On Sunday, an e-rickshaw driver was detained after glass panels being transported on his vehicle shattered and got scattered along a stretch of the Kanwar Yatra.

The e-rickshaw was carrying 19 glass panels from Shalimar Garden in Uttar Pradesh to Seelampur in Delhi when it was allegedly hit from behind between Chintamani Chowk and Jhilmil Metro station, said police officials.

‘Govt will ensure…’ says Rekha Gupta Speaking at an event, the Delhi CM further warned against creating any obstacle in the yatra and said that her government is committed to providing facilities to kanwariyas.

“The government will ensure a fully secure and comfortable Kanwar Yatra for Shiv bhakts (devotees). We will give full facilities and welcome kanwariyas,” said CM Rekha Gupta.

Kanwar Yatra traffic restrictions Earlier, the Noida traffic police had issued an advisory imposing restrictions and diversions on traffic movement from July 11 onwards.

The traffic restrictions will remain in effect till July 25.

During this period, Kanwar pilgrims will pass through Ghaziabad to travel to Bulandshahr, Hapur, Moradabad and other nearby areas from Gautam Buddha Nagar.