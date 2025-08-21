Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's FIRST image after attack by Rajesh Khimji during 'Jan Sunvai'

Delhi: A day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was “slapped” by a man named Rajesh Khimji during the ‘Jan Sunvai,' BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, shared a photo of the CM. He had met Rekha Gupta at her residence in Delhi.
Today, I met with the popular Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs. @gupta_rekha ji, along with all my fellow MPs from Delhi and inquired about her well-being. The Chief Minister is completely healthy and, as before, is continuously engaged with dedication in the work of the people of Delhi," the BJP MP posted on X, along with the photo.
In the photo, CM Rekha Gupta can be seen interacting with BJP MPs.
Following the meeting with Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra reassured the public that she is recovering well and will soon resume her official duties.
He said, “All of us came to inquire about Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's well-being. She is completely healthy now. She will get back to her schedule soon. Such incidents take place, but they will not affect her routine of meeting people,” reported ANI.