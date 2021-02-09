Delhi CM's daughter duped of 34,000 in e-commerce fraud

Delhi CM's daughter duped of ₹34,000 in e-commerce fraud1 min read . 07:33 AM IST
According to the Delhi police's statement, a case of cheating has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was duped of ₹34,000 on Sunday while she was selling a second-hand sofa online.
According to the police, the victim had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform. She was approached by a man who showed interest in making the purchase. To check if the account details shared by her were correct, he initially transferred a minimal amount of money into her account.
Subsequently, the man sent a QR code to the seller and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed under the deal could be transferred to her account but instead, ₹20,000 got deducted from her account when she followed the instructions of the buyer, a senior police officer said.
When she enquired about it, the man claimed that he had sent a wrong QR code by mistake and sent another link to her, asking her to follow the same procedure. But again an amount of ₹14,000 got deducted from the seller's account when she scanned the QR code, the officer said.
The police said a complaint was given to Civil Lines police station after which the police has registered a case of cheating and started the search for the accused person.
