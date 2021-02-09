Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi CM's daughter duped of 34,000 in e-commerce fraud
The police said a complaint was given to Civil Lines police station

Delhi CM's daughter duped of 34,000 in e-commerce fraud

1 min read . 07:33 AM IST Staff Writer

According to the Delhi police's statement, a case of cheating has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was duped of 34,000 on Sunday while she was selling a second-hand sofa online.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was duped of 34,000 on Sunday while she was selling a second-hand sofa online.

According to the Delhi police's statement, a case of cheating has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

According to the Delhi police's statement, a case of cheating has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

According to the police, the victim had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform. She was approached by a man who showed interest in making the purchase. To check if the account details shared by her were correct, he initially transferred a minimal amount of money into her account.

Subsequently, the man sent a QR code to the seller and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed under the deal could be transferred to her account but instead, 20,000 got deducted from her account when she followed the instructions of the buyer, a senior police officer said.

When she enquired about it, the man claimed that he had sent a wrong QR code by mistake and sent another link to her, asking her to follow the same procedure. But again an amount of 14,000 got deducted from the seller's account when she scanned the QR code, the officer said.

The police said a complaint was given to Civil Lines police station after which the police has registered a case of cheating and started the search for the accused person.

