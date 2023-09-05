Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal summoned by court for allegedly enrolled in voters list of 2 assembly seats

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been summoned by a Delhi court for allegedly violating the law by getting herself enrolled in the voters list of two assembly constituencies.

The summon was issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate Arjinder Kaur of the Tis Hazari court on a petition moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harish Khurana.

The Tis Hazari court noted that pre-summoning evidence and statements of the complainant and witnesses have been taken into account.

Sunita Kejriwal has to appear before the court on November 18.

Khurana has alleged in his complaint that Sunita Kejriwal has violated the provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

"After considering the testimony of complainant and other witnesses, this Court is of the considered opinion that prima facie case is made out against accused person namely Sunita Kejriwal, W/o Arvind Kejriwal, for the alleged commission of the offences punishable under section 31 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950. Hence, the accused be summoned accordingly," the judge said in an order issued on August 29.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has claimed that Sunita Kejriwal was registered as a voter on the electoral rolls of Sahibabad assembly constituency (parliamentary constituency Ghaziabad), Uttar Pradesh, and also Chandni Chowk assembly constituency in Delhi, which was in violation of Section 17 (no person to be registered in more than one constituency) of the Representation of the People Act.

The complainant has presented two certified copies of the electoral roll as evidence in the Tis Hazari court.

Harish Khurana claimed that Sunita Kejriwal was liable to be punished for the offences under Section 31 of the RP Act which deals with making false declarations.

The offence attracts a maximum punishment of imprisonment for two years.

Both, Arvind Kejriwal and his wife were IRS officers.