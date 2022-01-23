Delhi CM says ED may arrest Satyendar Jain ahead of Punjab elections

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that in the coming days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to arrest Satyendar Jain
With elections nearing, central agencies are also becoming active, not only, Satyendra Jain, but they can also send them to me, Manish Sisodia, he said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ahead of elections, the Delhi chief minister on Sunday said that insider sources have apprised that in the coming days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to arrest Satyendar Jain. The Aam Aadmi Party chief further noted that raids by the Centre have been done twice against him and that they are welcome to raid again.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ahead of elections, the Delhi chief minister on Sunday said that insider sources have apprised that in the coming days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to arrest Satyendar Jain. The Aam Aadmi Party chief further noted that raids by the Centre have been done twice against him and that they are welcome to raid again.
The Delhi CM said, “with elections nearing, Central agencies are also becoming active. BJP can send all agencies. Not only, Satyendra Jain, but they can also send them to me, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann. We will welcome them with a smile."
The Delhi CM said, “with elections nearing, Central agencies are also becoming active. BJP can send all agencies. Not only, Satyendra Jain, but they can also send them to me, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann. We will welcome them with a smile."
However, he said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers do not fear these agencies as they have done nothing wrong.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, he said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers do not fear these agencies as they have done nothing wrong.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“From our sources we have got to know that right before Punjab polls in coming few days the ED is going to arrest Satyendar Jain (Delhi Health and Home Minister). They are most welcome. Previously too, the Centre had conducted raids at Satyendar Jain but got nothing," Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference here.
“From our sources we have got to know that right before Punjab polls in coming few days the ED is going to arrest Satyendar Jain (Delhi Health and Home Minister). They are most welcome. Previously too, the Centre had conducted raids at Satyendar Jain but got nothing," Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference here.
He alleged that whenever the BJP realises that it is losing, it unleashes all the central agencies on its opponents.
He alleged that whenever the BJP realises that it is losing, it unleashes all the central agencies on its opponents.
“Since there are elections, raids and arrests will be made. We do not fear such raids and arrests because we have done nothing wrong," Kejriwal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Since there are elections, raids and arrests will be made. We do not fear such raids and arrests because we have done nothing wrong," Kejriwal said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also said that previously raids were conducted at his premise, his deputy Manish Sisodia's premises, Jain's residence and also AAP's 21 MLAs were arrested but they got nothing.
Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.
Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.
Meanwhile, on Saturday the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Mann slammed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over Enforcement Directorate's raid on his relatives' residence, adding that if Channi wants to contest election against Mann than he should file papers from Dhuri constituency.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, on Saturday the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Mann slammed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over Enforcement Directorate's raid on his relatives' residence, adding that if Channi wants to contest election against Mann than he should file papers from Dhuri constituency.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mann made the following comments after offering his prayers at Shri Ram Tirath Mandir and Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Mann made the following comments after offering his prayers at Shri Ram Tirath Mandir and Golden Temple in Amritsar.
The ED on Wednesday seized more than ₹10 crore cash, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth ₹12 lakh from the residential premises of land mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.
The ED on Wednesday seized more than ₹10 crore cash, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth ₹12 lakh from the residential premises of land mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!