Delhi CM says MCD polls are 'BJP's 10 videos vs Kejriwal's 10 guarantees'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after the second video of his party leader, “relaxing" in Tihar jail, got leaked on Saturday.
Kejriwal in a press statement said BJP is purposely releasing the videos because the saffron party is afraid they will lose in the upcoming Delhi MCD elections.
The Aam Aadmi Party supremo said, "MCD elections are becoming quite clear, it's BJP's 10 videos versus Kejriwal's 10 guarantees. Let's wait till December 4, people of Delhi will give a reply to all those videos".
On Saturday a new CCTV footage purportedly showing Satyendar Jain having a conversation with the jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar surfaced on the internet.
Jain, who is in the eye of a political storm over leaked videos purportedly showing him getting massages and other special facilities in the jail, has urged a court here to put a stop to CCTV camera footage of his cell being "leaked" to the media.
The purported video of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader meeting the jail superintendent was shared on social media by some BJP leaders.
"Have this new video of honest minister Jain. Jail superintendent's attendance in the court of jail minister at 8 pm," Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana tweeted and shared the CCTV camera footage.
Earlier this month, a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing "special treatment" to Jain, who is in prison since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Jain could be seen in earlier purported videos getting back and foot massages in his cell, reading some documents, and talking to visitors while lying on a bed. Mineral water bottles and a remote are also seen. In one video, he was seen getting a head massage while sitting on a chair.
BJP leaders had alleged that he was getting massages from a rape accused. It was also alleged by them that Jain was getting facilities inside the jail against rules.
The AAP had earlier said the BJP is trying to malign the image of Delhi Chief Minister and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls as it has no real issues to talk about.
In the massage videos, the Kejriwal-led party said Jain was receiving physiotherapy in jail.
The ED probing the money laundering charges against Jain had claimed in a court that he was getting "special treatment" inside the Tihar jail. It also presented CCTV footage to substantiate the claim.
The agency on Tuesday told a Delhi court that it had no role in the alleged leakage of CCTV footage of Jain reportedly getting special treatment inside the prison cell. The jailed AAP minister had filed a plea seeking contempt proceedings against the agency for allegedly leaking the videos to the media.
