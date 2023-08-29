Delhi CM suspends teachers, vice principal of govt school for failing to report sexual harassment to police3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 04:47 PM IST
Delhi CM suspends teachers and vice principal after sexual harassment incidents reported in government school.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the immediate suspension of the teachers and the vice principal of a Delhi Government school where incidences of sexual harassment has been reported.
