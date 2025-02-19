Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony: Check date, time and full schedule - PM Modi, Amit Shah among guests

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Delhi Chief Minister is set for February 20, with Prime Minister Modi and various dignitaries expected to attend. Preparations are ongoing to accommodate over 100,000 participants, marking the return of the BJP government in Delhi after 27 years.

Livemint
Published19 Feb 2025, 07:27 PM IST
Advertisement
New Delhi, India - Feb. 19, 2025: Preparations underwent ahead of the oath ceremony of Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Hindustan Times)

Delhi is set to witness a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after 27 years, with the official swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister (CM) and cabinet scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, February 20, at Ramlila Maidan.

Also Read | Delhi CM News LIVE: Baijayant Panda, Manjinder Sirsa reach Delhi BJP office

Delhi CM Announcement Today

The BJP on Wednesday evening announced the name of Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta as the new chief minister of Delhi following a legislative party meeting. Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar were appointed as central observers to oversee the selection of the leader by the 48 newly elected BJP legislators.

Advertisement
Also Read | Delhi CM news: Two BJP central observers appointed; oath-ceremony invitation out

Grand Swearing-In Ceremony of Delhi CM Details

The oath-taking ceremony is slated to begin at 10 am on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena will administer the oath of office to the Delhi CM-designate and the Council of Ministers at 12:35 pm. A detailed schedule has been released, outlining the minute-by-minute proceedings of the event.

Minute-By-Minute Schedule Of Delhi Oath-Taking Ceremony

11-12 PM Guests arrive and take their seats.

12:10 PM Arrival of Chief Minister designate and Ministers designate. To be received by Chief Secretary and Addl. Chief Secretary (GAD)

Advertisement

12:15 PM L-G VK Saxena will arrive and will be received by Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary

12:20 PM Arrival of Amit Shah & other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Deputy CMs

12:25 PM Arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amit Shah and L-G to receive him

Also Read | Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony timing changed? Here’s what new report suggests

12:28 PM Union Home Minister and L-G proceed to the dais after receiving PM Modi

12:29 PM PM Modi arrives on the dais

12.30 PM National Anthem (Police Band)

12:31 PM Secretary to L-G to seek permission from him to commence the swearing-in ceremony. The Secretary to read Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India notification regarding appointment of Delhi CM, Council of Ministers. The Chief Secretary to request L-G to administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the CM-designate

Advertisement

12.35 PM L-G administers the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the Delhi CM and papers are signed

12.45 PM Chief Secretary requests L-G to administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to Ministers designate. The Chief Secretary will call out the name of each Minister. L-G to administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to each Minister individually. They will then sign the papers.

12:58 PM Secretary to L-G seeks permission from L-G to conclude the oath ceremony.

Advertisement

12:59 PM National Anthem (Police Band)

01:00 PM Dignitaries disperse from the venue

Also Read | Delhi CM oath ceremony: Check traffic restrictions, routes to avoid on Feb 20

Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony: High-Profile Guests Expected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers are expected to grace the occasion.
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers are expected to grace the occasion. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states have also been invited.

These include:

  • Maharashtra Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar
  • UP Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak
  • Madhya Pradesh Deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda
  • Rajasthan Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa
  • Odisha Deputy CMs Pravati Parida and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo
  • Chhattisgarh Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma
  • Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein
  • Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Konidala Pawan Kalyan
  • Bihar Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary
  • Meghalaya Deputy CMs Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar
  • Nagaland Deputy CMs Yanthungo Patton and TR Zeliang

Invitations have also been extended to former CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Advertisement
Also Read | Next Delhi CM to take oath on February 20

Over 1 lakh people are likely to take part in the ceremony, including the people from slum clusters, cab and auto drivers have also been invited. Various saints and seers have also been extended an invitation, reported News18.

Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony: Preparations in Full Swing

Preparations are in full swing at Ramlila Maidan, with three stages being erected to accommodate dignitaries, religious leaders, and guests. The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of large crowds, potentially exceeding 100,000 people.

Advertisement
Also Read | Delhi CM to be announced soon? BJP Legislative Party meeting postponed to…

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has stated that all sections of society have been invited to the historic event6.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi CM swearing-in ceremony: Check date, time and full schedule - PM Modi, Amit Shah among guests
First Published:19 Feb 2025, 07:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App