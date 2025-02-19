Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony: Check date, time and full schedule - PM Modi, Amit Shah among guests

Delhi is set to witness a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after 27 years, with the official swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister (CM) and cabinet scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, February 20, at Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi CM Announcement Today The BJP on Wednesday evening announced the name of Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta as the new chief minister of Delhi following a legislative party meeting. Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar were appointed as central observers to oversee the selection of the leader by the 48 newly elected BJP legislators.

Grand Swearing-In Ceremony of Delhi CM Details The oath-taking ceremony is slated to begin at 10 am on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena will administer the oath of office to the Delhi CM-designate and the Council of Ministers at 12:35 pm. A detailed schedule has been released, outlining the minute-by-minute proceedings of the event.

Minute-By-Minute Schedule Of Delhi Oath-Taking Ceremony 11-12 PM Guests arrive and take their seats.

12:10 PM Arrival of Chief Minister designate and Ministers designate. To be received by Chief Secretary and Addl. Chief Secretary (GAD)

12:15 PM L-G VK Saxena will arrive and will be received by Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary

12:20 PM Arrival of Amit Shah & other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Deputy CMs

12:25 PM Arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amit Shah and L-G to receive him

12:28 PM Union Home Minister and L-G proceed to the dais after receiving PM Modi

12:29 PM PM Modi arrives on the dais

12.30 PM National Anthem (Police Band)

12:31 PM Secretary to L-G to seek permission from him to commence the swearing-in ceremony. The Secretary to read Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India notification regarding appointment of Delhi CM, Council of Ministers. The Chief Secretary to request L-G to administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the CM-designate

12.35 PM L-G administers the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the Delhi CM and papers are signed

12.45 PM Chief Secretary requests L-G to administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to Ministers designate. The Chief Secretary will call out the name of each Minister. L-G to administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to each Minister individually. They will then sign the papers.

12:58 PM Secretary to L-G seeks permission from L-G to conclude the oath ceremony.

12:59 PM National Anthem (Police Band)

01:00 PM Dignitaries disperse from the venue

Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony: High-Profile Guests Expected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers are expected to grace the occasion. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states have also been invited.

These include:

Maharashtra Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

UP Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda

Rajasthan Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa

Odisha Deputy CMs Pravati Parida and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Konidala Pawan Kalyan

Bihar Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary

Meghalaya Deputy CMs Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar

Nagaland Deputy CMs Yanthungo Patton and TR Zeliang Invitations have also been extended to former CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Over 1 lakh people are likely to take part in the ceremony, including the people from slum clusters, cab and auto drivers have also been invited. Various saints and seers have also been extended an invitation, reported News18.

Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony: Preparations in Full Swing Preparations are in full swing at Ramlila Maidan, with three stages being erected to accommodate dignitaries, religious leaders, and guests. The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of large crowds, potentially exceeding 100,000 people.

