Delhi CM throws open Seelampur, Shastri Park flyovers for public

NEW DELHI : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threw open the much-awaited flyovers at Seelampur and Shastri Park for the public in northeast Delhi on Saturday and said the AAP government is ensuring the best facilities for the people of the city by saving money in every project.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, Kejriwal said his government has built the two flyovers at a cost of ₹250 crore against the sanctioned amount of ₹303 crore and that the AAP dispensation has saved ₹53 crore on the project.

"In Delhi, we built an air-conditioned hospital having all facilities with an expenditure of only ₹30 lakh per bed.... Since the AAP has come to power, we have been saving money in every project.

"Through the saved money, we have made medicines, water and electricity free, and are also building the best schools. We are providing facilities to the people of Delhi by saving money in projects," he said.

Talking about the flyovers, the chief minister said the people living in the area will benefit from the project.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said the government will construct children's parks under the flyovers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

