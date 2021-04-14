Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi CM to hold review meeting with LG tomorrow amid Covid-19 surge

Delhi CM to hold review meeting with LG tomorrow amid Covid-19 surge

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
1 min read . 09:56 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The meeting will take place at 11 am on Wednesday
  • The city recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge here till date, and over 100 fatalities

As novel coronavirus cases in the national capital surge to record high today, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be holding a review meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tomorrow to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

He will also hold a meeting with Health Minister, Chief Secretary and senior officials, the CMO said in a statement.

"In view of the spread of Covid-19 infection, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the situation with Lieutenant Governor at 11 am on Wednesday," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

The city recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge here till date, and over 100 fatalities, according to data shared by the health department.

It said that Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary and other senior officials on the coronavirus situation in Delhi at 12 noon.

As per the latest bulletin, 104 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,540.

These new positive cases came out of record 1.08 akh tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said, adding, the positivity rate mounted to 15.92 per cent.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till the third wave of the pandemic -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 18, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

The positivity rate mid-November last year had stood above 15 per cent.

Reeling under the fourth wave of COVID-19, the national capital on Tuesday had recorded 13,468 cases and 81 deaths due to the infection, giving it the dubious distinction of being the worst-affected city in the county.

On Tuesday, the positivity rate rose to 13.14 percent from 12.44 percent a day ago.

