‘Our target is to install flags at 500 locations in Delhi. Our aim is that everyone will see the flag two to three times a day,’ Delhi chief minister said
In an attempt to give the national capital a sense of patriotism, Delhi chief minister on Thursday unfurl 115 feet high national flag at 75 places in Delhi to celebrate 75 years of Independence.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unfurled a 115-ft high tricolour in Timarpur constituency and said such high-mast national flags were installed at 75 locations across the city to mark 75th year of India's Independence.
The aim is to install flags at at 500 locations across Delhi. "In phase 1, our target is to install flags at 500 locations in Delhi. Our aim is that everyone will see the flag 2-3 times a day. In our mundane life, sometimes we forget our country, society. These flags will give us a sense of patriotism," Delhi chief minister said, ANI reported.
The Delhi chief minister further highlighted that in no city, tricolours on flagpoles installed on such large scale. He said he will get it examined if this qualifies for a Guinness world record.
“It is a matter of pride for the country that 75 tricolours on 115-ft high flagpoles have been installed today in Delhi to mark 75th year of our independence. The target is to install total 500 in the next few months," he said at the ceremony organised near Delhi University campus in Timarpur assembly constituency.
"I have been told that in no city, tricolours (national flags) on flagpoles of this height have been installed on such a large scale. We will get it examined if it qualifies for a Guinness world record," Kejriwal said.
Till August 15, 2021, the PWD had installed high-mast national flags at five locations in the city, that is, at East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh, East Vinod Nagar, Kalkaji and Dwarka. The total number of high-mast tricolours in the city is now 80.
