Delhi CM warns private schools: No single-vendor diktat, coercion or captive buying | Watch

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday issued a stern warning to private schools in the national capital, including the possibility of a takeover against institutions that are coercing parents to buy books, uniforms, and stationery from a single or designated vendor.

In a post on X, Gupta wrote, "Every school will state it clearly on its notice board, on its website, and at any store it operates that parents are free to buy uniforms, books, and stationery from anywhere. There will be no coercion, no captive buying, no single-vendor diktat."

Delhi CM's stern warning to private schools She further said, "Ensure this without exception. Any violation, any manipulation, will invite the toughest action available under the law. A takeover is not beyond consideration. My inspections are not a gimmick. They are enforcement in action. They are driven by the voices of parents who have written to me, telling me where I must go next."

The Delhi CM also noted that she could walk into any private school in the capital at any time to ensure compliance with these measures. Her remarks reportedly come after Gupta received complaints and suggestions directly from parents.

She added that if a school wishes to suggest parents for convenience, they can hand over a list of five to six shops, but they must ensure that there is no compulsion of any kind.

Delhi CM's message comes after DoE's guidelines Gupta's message comes nearly a month after the Directorate of Education (DoE) directed private schools in the national capital not to make it compulsory for parents to purchase books and uniforms from their designated vendors and shops, Times Now reported.

According to the order, private schools have been instructed to provide parents with a clear, class-wise list of books, writing materials, and uniform specifications transparently. The Delhi government has also advised schools to ensure that the books, uniforms, and other items mentioned in the list are available in the market. DoE also reminded schools that they cannot impose such rules on parents that can put them under financial strain.

DoE also instructed schools that the procurement of books should follow the guidelines issued by the boards of education (CBSE/ICSE/State Boards/Primary Education Authorities).

The move is expected to bring relief to hundreds of families across Delhi, who have long complained about being coerced into purchasing overpriced school supplies from designated vendors, a practice that has become a pattern among schools and is also a cause of concern in the private education sector.

Irregularities reported at a private school in Delhi According to the government, following complaints about arbitrary practices, a recent joint action by the DoE and the Revenue Department uncovered serious irregularities at a private school, PTI reported.

Citing an official, it said, "During a surprise inspection that lasted two days, it was found that the school was operating without a valid fire safety certificate. Additionally, the swimming pool functioning on the premises was also without a license, and it was sealed with immediate effect. The investigation revealed several other irregularities in the school as well."