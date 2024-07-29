Delhi coaching centre deaths: Akhilesh Yadav demands ₹1 cr compensation to next of kin of deceased UPSC aspirants

IAS aspirants death: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also demands stern action against those responsible for negligence

Livemint
Published29 Jul 2024, 05:30 PM IST
A view outside the Rau's IAS Study circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.
A view outside the Rau’s IAS Study circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

After the tragic death of three IAS aspirants due to drowning in the basement of a private coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area last week, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Monday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to direct the government to grant compensation of 1 crore each to the families of the deceased.

He also demanded stern action against those responsible for negligence.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker: “You are requested to direct the government to provide compensation of 1 crore each to the families of the deceased students and also fix responsibility for this incident and take strict action immediately.”

Also Read | UPSC Aspirants Death News LIVE: Dharmendra Pradhan flags ‘negligence’ in RS

Three civil services aspirants, hailing from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, died on Saturday after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rains.

According to a report by news agency PTI citing officials, the absence of a drainage system and safety measures and the use of the basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of three civil services aspirants at the coaching centre.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, has also demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the matter and compensation for the families. He also said that there has been a violation of safety codes.

Also Read | UPSC aspirants death: MCD seals 13 coaching centres in Delhi. Full list here

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj blamed the AAP government's “criminal negligence” and its “failure” to desilt drains ahead of the monsoon season as a reason for the incident.

“The cause of death of these three students is the utter and absolute apathy of the AAP ruling dispensation in Delhi. Criminal negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party ruling dispensation in Delhi has caused the death of these students. For last 10 years, the AAP is enjoying power, but has not done anything for the welfare of the Delhi residents,” Swaraj said.

Also Read | UPSC aspirants deaths: Delhi minister Bharadwaj ’pleads’ before PWD | 10 updates

For the past two years, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also under the AAP, which is responsible for cleaning the drainage systems, she added.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 05:30 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi coaching centre deaths: Akhilesh Yadav demands ₹1 cr compensation to next of kin of deceased UPSC aspirants

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue