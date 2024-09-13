Delhi coaching centre deaths: Four co-owners get interim bail, directed to deposit ₹5 crore to Red Cross

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to four individuals in the coaching centre deaths case. A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the co-owners to deposit a sum of ₹5 crore to the Red Cross and dubbed their conduct an ‘unpardonable act of greed’.

The High Court also directed Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to form a committee headed by a retired HC judge to ensure that no coaching centre runs without sanction. The committee will also be tasked with carving out a place from where the centres should run.

Three civil services aspirants had drowned in a flooded coaching basement at the end of July this year as heavy rain caused waterlogging in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of Delhi. The High Court had previously transferred the case from the Delhi Police to the CBI.

The probe agency had opposed the bail pleas and said the investigation was an initial stage. It insisted that the accused should remain in custody until independent witnesses had been quizzed.

The CBI has filed the case for various alleged offences, including criminal negligence, dereliction of duties and corrupt practices indulged in by any person, including officials of the local authorities. Six people were arrested in connection with the deaths and currently remain in judicial custody.

Basement co-owners Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh however contend that their only role was that of a landlord. The space was let out on a rental basis to the coaching centre and as such they did not play any role in the unfortunate event.

“It was an act of god which happened and it could have been avoided had the civic agencies performed their onerous duties which they have miserably failed to do,” an advocate for the accused had insisted last month.

Also Read | RBI cancels registration certificates of 4 NBFCs; 13 firms surrender licence