Delhi coaching centre deaths: Four co-owners get interim bail, directed to deposit ₹5 crore to Red Cross

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to four individuals in the coaching centre deaths case, requiring them to deposit 5 crore to the Red Cross. It ordered the formation of a committee to regulate coaching centres in the city.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Four co-owners get interim bail, directed to deposit <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore to Red Cross
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Four co-owners get interim bail, directed to deposit ₹5 crore to Red Cross(PTI)

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to four individuals in the coaching centre deaths case. A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the co-owners to deposit a sum of 5 crore to the Red Cross and dubbed their conduct an ‘unpardonable act of greed’.

The High Court also directed Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to form a committee headed by a retired HC judge to ensure that no coaching centre runs without sanction. The committee will also be tasked with carving out a place from where the centres should run.

Also Read | ‘Message to BJP to stop dictatorship,’ says Sisodia after Arvind Kejriwal bail

Three civil services aspirants had drowned in a flooded coaching basement at the end of July this year as heavy rain caused waterlogging in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of Delhi. The High Court had previously transferred the case from the Delhi Police to the CBI.

The probe agency had opposed the bail pleas and said the investigation was an initial stage. It insisted that the accused should remain in custody until independent witnesses had been quizzed.

Also Read | ‘CBI shouldn’t be a caged parrot’- 10 KEY comments by SC in Arvind Kejriwal bail

The CBI has filed the case for various alleged offences, including criminal negligence, dereliction of duties and corrupt practices indulged in by any person, including officials of the local authorities. Six people were arrested in connection with the deaths and currently remain in judicial custody.

Basement co-owners Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh however contend that their only role was that of a landlord. The space was let out on a rental basis to the coaching centre and as such they did not play any role in the unfortunate event.

“It was an act of god which happened and it could have been avoided had the civic agencies performed their onerous duties which they have miserably failed to do,” an advocate for the accused had insisted last month. 

Also Read | RBI cancels registration certificates of 4 NBFCs; 13 firms surrender licence

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi coaching centre deaths: Four co-owners get interim bail, directed to deposit ₹5 crore to Red Cross

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue