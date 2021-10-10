Delhi coal crisis: We are trying our best to avoid it, tweets CM Kejriwal

Delhi coal crisis: We are trying our best to avoid it, tweets CM Kejriwal1 min read . 02:05 PM IST
Delhi coal crisis: An inter-ministerial sub-group led by the Union ministry of power has been monitoring the coal stock situation twice a week
New Delhi: Amid the possibility of a power blackout in the national capital, the officials of Delhi's Power Ministry, BSES and Tata power reached the residence of Union Power Minister RK Singh on Sunday for a meeting over coal shortage at power plants.
Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also warned that the national capital could face a power crisis.
"I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain yesterday cautioned that there could be a complete blackout in the national capital after two days if power plants supplying electricity to the national capital do not receive an immediate supply of coal.
An inter-ministerial sub-group led by the Union ministry of power has been monitoring the coal stock situation twice a week. The ministry on Friday issued guidelines for ensuring optimum utilisation of generating stations as per the requirements in the Electricity Grid. Officials have said these guidelines will enable imported coal-based plants with sufficient coal to operate and ease out the burden on domestic coal.
