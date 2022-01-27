Delhi: Cold wave conditions to continue, air quality remains in 'poor' category

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The cold wave conditions are also likely to continue in parts of northwest India for at least two days followed by a fresh western disturbance that will bring snowfall and rainfall to the western Himalayan region, IMD said
The cold wave conditions continued to persist in Delhi, even as the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning. The current temperature in the national capital is 8.4 degrees Celsius.
Additionally, the cold wave conditions continued in other part of the country as well. It is likely to continue in parts of northwest India for at least two days followed by a fresh western disturbance that will bring snowfall and rainfall to the western Himalayan region, the India Meteorological Department said.
Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 262 on Thursday morning. The city recorded an AQI of 237 on Wednesday.
As per the government data, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
SAFAR, in its daily bulletin, has advised people belonging to sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion; take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics are advised to keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients can visit a doctor if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue occurs, it said.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Delhi among other states for the next three to four days.
"Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat state during next 2 days; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 3-4 days," the weather agency said in a tweet.
According to the weather agency, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius today at 7 am while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius.
