Home / News / India /  Delhi cold wave to end by 28 Dec but...: IMD

Delhi cold wave to end by 28 Dec but...: IMD

1 min read . 03:14 PM ISTPaurush Omar
Dr R K Jenamani, senior official in the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD),

Senior IMD official Dr Jenamani said that there will be a significant improvement in temperature as cold wave will go by 28 December due to western disturbances but a fresh wave will hit by 1 January

On Tuesday a senior official in the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr R K Jenamani said that lowest temperature of 4 degrees celsius was recorded in Delhi with cold waves prevailing over isolated pockets.

In Delhi, the lowest temperature of 4.0 degrees celsius was recorded at Aya Nagar and cold wave is still prevailing at isolated places," Dr Jenamani said. He further added, “From 28 December onwards there will be a significant improvement as the cold wave will go due to western disturbance."

Delhi cold wave to end by 28 Dec but it's to continue again on 31 December- 1 January.

Dr Jenamani said that fresh cold wave conditions are expected to prevail again from the new year eve. As per IMD's prediction, temperature is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees in northern plains in next 3 to 4 days after which the temperature will fall again.

Dr Jenamani said, “Cold day and severe cold day conditions are prevailing mainly over south Haryana and west UP." He added that cold waves are hitting several pockets in Rajasthan Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

As per the forecast, isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region on 29 and 30 December due to Western Disturbances.

IMD stated in its forecast that dense fog conditions will prevail over northwest India for next 3-4 days. IMD mentioned that many parts of northern India are experiencing cold day conditions with pockets of severe cold wave

