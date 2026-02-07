Delhi commuters take note: Traffic curbs announced for Monday, 9 February – check details, timings, diversion points

Commuters across Delhi might face traffic disruptions as the Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions at several locations on 9 February, Monday, in connection with an official function at the Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal in Rajghat.

According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will be in place from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday, during which diversions will be imposed depending on the movement of dignitaries.

According to the advisory, commuters might face diversions at some key points, including the ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk and the IP Flyover.

Which areas could be affected? Delhi Traffic Police's advisory said the following diversions are likely:

— Diversions likely at ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk & IP Flyover

— Restrictions and diversions may also be imposed on stretches such as:

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,

Shanti Van Chowk till the IP Flyover,

Delhi Gate to N S Marg,

Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, a

the stretch from the Rajghat DTC Depot to the Ring Road Bypass,

and surrounding roads. — Regulations may also apply on BSZ Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Nishad Raj Marg & nearby stretches

— Surrounding roads may also be affected

What the public advisory says Commuters travelling towards New Delhi Railway Station and New Delhi District have been advised to plan in advance.

Motorists have been urged to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic police deployed at the key intersections, the advisory said.

Traffic diversions on 7 February The Delhi Traffic Police also announced traffic diversions on Saturday, 7 February, in connection with the Inaugural Celebration of the Alumni Association, Faculty of Law at North Campus, Delhi University.

Special traffic arrangements will be in place on Saturday from 04:00 PM to 09:30 PM, stated the advisory.

Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to note the following:

– Follow traffic diversions, plan their journey in advance

– Emergency vehicles will be facilitated