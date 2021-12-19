Separate night patrol teams have been set up for all 11 districts in Delhi to monitor the compliance to pollution control norms related to construction-related activities , said state environment minister Gopal Rai on Saturday.

"Besides regular teams doing the inspection, separate district-wise teams for night patrolling have been set up for all 11 districts to check compliance to pollution control norms in connection with construction-related activities," said Rai.

"Each team will have three-four members drawn from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and action will be taken if the violation is found," he added.

Further, the minister stated that the Delhi government has received applications from multiple agencies seeking the resumption of construction and demolition activities in the national capital.

Applications have been received by the transport department also for plying of trucks, he said. "Only after approval by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), phase-wise resumption of activities will be considered."

"We have received applications from many construction agencies. These applications have been sent to the commission. According to the decision of the commission, we will start phase-wise construction activities," Rai said.

Meanwhile, the physical classes in Delhi school resumed for class 6 and above from Saturday after being shut for nearly a month because of air pollution.

This comes even as the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 319 on Saturday.

Some construction activities allowed

The CAQM had on Friday said the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR will continue, with some exceptions, till further orders.

Railway and metro services, airports, interstate bus terminals, national security-related activities, projects of national importance, healthcare facilities, linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines, and sanitation and public utility projects have been exempted.

The committee had said the exemptions are subject to strict compliance with dust control norms.

Construction ban

The construction activities in Delhi were banned after air quality raised to alarming levels in the city and its adjoining areas.

On 22 November, the Delhi government resumed the construction activities in view of the improved air quality, but the Supreme Court revived the ban on 24 November in Delhi and NCR.

The CAQM filed an affidavit before the apex court apprising about the measures taken by it on 2 December, saying it has constituted an enforcement task force to monitor compliance with its directions to control air pollution.

The commission said an enforcement task force of five members has been constituted in the exercise of its statutory power and 17 flying squads are constituted to act against violators. The number of flying squads would be increased to 40 in the next 24 hours, it said.

Following this, on 3 December, the apex court had allowed the Delhi government to go ahead with construction activities of hospitals in the city and expressed satisfaction over fresh steps taken by the CAQM.

With inputs from agencies.

