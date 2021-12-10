A contact of an Omicron-infected patient in Rajasthan has been detected to be Covid-19 positive in Delhi and has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital, reported news agency PTI , quoting officials, on Friday.

The contact, who tested Covid positive on Thursday, is asymptomatic and stable. She did not travel to any foreign country and her sample has been sent for genomic sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to an official, 17 members of her family have also been put under home quarantine and other contacts are being traced.

The LNJP has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Currently, the hospital has 30 patients suspected to be infected with the new variant. Eight patients have been discharged till now after testing negative.

Delhi had reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday – a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania.

The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on 2 December. He stayed in South Africa's Johannesburg for a week. The person has mild symptoms.

Results of 12 out of 17 samples sent for genomic sequencing were released on Sunday. Eleven of them tested negative.

Omicron in India

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported seven new cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, including a three-and-half-year-old child, which took the tally of such infections to 17.

“As per the recent report from the National Institute of Virology, seven new Omicron cases have been reported in the state, three from Mumbai and four from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation," the state health department said.

The central government had said earlier in the day that all the Omicron patients in India are exhibiting mild symptoms and the strain is not posing a burden on the healthcare system yet.

At a press conference, joint secretary in the Union health ministry Lav Agarwal said 96 international passengers have tested Covid-19 positive since December 1 and 83 of them were from 'at-risk' countries.

Genomic sequencing is being carried out for these 96 Covid-19 positive samples, he said, adding 59 countries have reported cases of the Omicron variant so far.

