A contact of a Rajasthan's Omicron-infected patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. She has been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, officials said on Friday.

Her sample has been sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control, the official said, adding her contacts are being traced.

The woman tested Covid positive on Thursday. She did not travel to any foreign country. 17 members in her family have been also put under home quarantine, the official added.

Meanwhile, the 9 Omicron patient in Rajasthan's Jaipur have now tested negative for the virus. All of them were discharged from the hospital.

They are completely healthy and asymptomatic. Their blood, CT scan and other tests are normal. The doctors advised them to remain in home quarantine for seven days, state health department informed on Friday.

Of the nine patients, four were discharged in the afternoon and the remaining five were discharged in the evening after the reports came negative. All of them were admitted to RUHS Hospital after testing positive for the variant.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena asserted that that the department was quite alert and vigilant since the news of the new variant surfaced.

Delhi reported one Omicron case

Last week, the city reported its first case of Omicron - a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has “mild symptoms".

The results of 12 out of 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released on Sunday. Eleven of them tested negative.

So far, India has reported more than a dozen of Omicron COVID-19 cases. Out of that, Maharashtra logged a total of 10 cases. The strain, which was first detected in South Africa, has been declared as a variant of concern by World Health Organisation.

(With inputs from agencies)

