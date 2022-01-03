Delhi: The number of Covid containment zones have now gone over 2,000 in Delhi with test positivity rate crossing 5% and daily cases over 4,000. The city today reported 4,099 new cases, 28% more than on Sunday, as the positivity rate rose to 6.46%.

Covid cases in Delhi have shot up in the last few days due to highly infectious variant, Omicron, of Covid. Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said that the Omicron variant is behind the surge in infections in the city and more restrictions will be implemented if bed occupancy rate goes up.

The positivity rate of 6% in the city is the highest since May 18.

The number of containment zones had increased by more than twenty times in the last one month time.

On December 1, the number of containment zones stood at 102. However, this jumped to 823 on December 30, when the city logged over 1,000 daily cases.

Till last week, South district had the maximum number of active containment zones at 402, followed by west at 108 and New Delhi at 84 zones. Northeast district had zero active containment zones, with only 53 active cases. East district has six active containment zones, while the central district has 18 such zones.

Within 10 days, the containment zones had multiplied by five times.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which devises Covid management policies for the city, will hold a crucial meeting on Tuesday to discuss the need for more curbs in view of the alarming spike in cases.

With inputs from PTI

