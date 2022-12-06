Delhi continues to breath ‘very poor’ air with overall AQI at 337

Notably, in the wake of the rising air pollution, the Delhi government on Monday imposed a ban on plying BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the city till 9 December. The decision was made by the Centre's air quality panel under the stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The transporters' body informed to take out massive protest against the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Delhi and Punjab. They claimed that the decision of the Delhi government to be its conspiracy to impact tourism. They said that the Delhi government had banned the BS -III petrol and BS-IV diesel as part of its planning.