Delhi continues to breathe 'very poor' quality air with an overall AQI at 350

Delhi continues to breathe 'very poor' quality air with an overall AQI at 3503 min read . 12:03 PM IST
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning with an overall air quality index (AQI) at 350.
The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi remained at 350 on Sunday morning, placing it in the "very poor" category.
The AQI for the entire Delhi region was 350, according to the System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).The AQI remained in the "very poor" category at 372 in the Delhi University area and 343 in Pusa. The AQI was 326 in the Lodhi Road area, which is considered to be "very poor."
In addition, with 303, the AQI was in the "very poor" category near IIT Delhi.The AQI was 364 at Mathura Road, placing it in the "very poor" category. The AQI remained in the "very poor" category at 349 around Delhi airport.
In Delhi, vehicle pollution is a major cause of air pollution.The population of vehicles is estimated to be over 3.4 million, with an annual growth rate of 7%, according to the Department of Transport of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.Despite the fact that this segment is responsible for two-thirds of the air pollution, there has been a noticeable decrease in comparison to the levels that existed between 1995 and 1996.
According to data from a recent report on the Air Quality Life Index that was published by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, air pollution shortens lives in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by nearly ten years.
In New Delhi, morning walkers, cyclists, and joggers working out near India Gate were seen affected by the deteriorating air quality.
Earlier that evening on Saturday, several areas of the national capital were classified as "severe" by the AQI.
On Saturday evening, the AQI in the Anand Vihar area was 457, which is considered "severe. "Air quality in the bordering Noida was additionally in the 'serious' classification.
The air quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter.
Meanwhile, Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas has intensified its efforts to ensure enforcement and compliance with its directions in view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi.
The Commission has issued closure directions to 45 coal-based industrial units in Rajasthan. Further, 32 coal-based units (9 in Haryana and 23 in UP) have been closed down permanently. 48 units (8 in Haryana and 40 in UP) have temporarily suspended their operations till these units are converted to approved fuels.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) sub-committee decided to implement Stage III of GRAP in the entire NCR in a move to prevent further deterioration of air quality.
"Under this, all construction work will be banned except for special projects like Central Vista and other projects of national need," read the official press release from Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas.
While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters during the meeting, the Commission noted that due to unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents, it is considered necessary to implement Stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR. The figures and statistics used in the article are updated till 9 am today.
With inputs from agencies*
