Delhi AQI today: The national capital's air quality continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday morning, data by the Central Pollution control Board (CPCB) showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least a dozen stations recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 350, falling in the ‘very poor’ air category. The ITI Jahangirpuri area went one notch higher as the zone's AQI plummeted to 377, which is considered as ‘severe’ as per the CPCB metrics.

CPCB categorises the AQI as follows: 0-50 is considered as ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the AQI readings for the other stations, as of 6:30 am on Monday, November 11:

North Campus DU: 361 (Very Poor)IGI Airport : 333 (Very Poor)

Ashok Vihar : 376 (Very Poor) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 317 (Very Poor)

Sirifort : 335 (Very poor)

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31°C, which is about a degree above the normal for this time of year. However, the temperature recorded over the weekend soared high at 32.5°C {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minimum temperature was 23°C, three degrees higher than the season's average, showed data by the CPCB