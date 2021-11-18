Delhi contribution to air pollution is just 31%, while the remaining 69% is from outside the city, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai pointed out on Thursday quoting a recently published report. The minister further asserted, “it is impossible to curb pollution without a joint-action plan by the Centre."

Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment has based its report on the data released by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Rai said, “As per CSE report on the basis of SAFAR data between October 24 and November 8, Delhi's contribution in air pollution is 31% and the remaining 69% of the pollution is from outside Delhi."

“The report matches 2016 TERI data which said 36% pollution released from Delhi and 64% from outside."

"No matter how hard we try, not possible to get rid of 70% outside pollution without a joint-action plan by the Centre and a monitoring team. Data establishes that contribution to Delhi pollution is largely from outside. Delhi people have been constantly attacked over pollution," he added.

For the fifth consecutive day, the air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR. However, the overall Air Quality Index reduced from 379 on Wednesday to 362 today.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday introduced emergency measures to to reduce pollution in the national capital. As per the orders, a ban has been put on construction and demolition work till November 21; a 100% work from home arrangement has been announced for the government departments till November 21; schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders.

Rai also said on Wednesday, "We have given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. The police department and the transport department will ensure this together."

(With inputs from agencies)

