Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday announced the launch of an application that will inform people in the city about the availability of the hospital beds and ventilators in the government and private hospitals around them. The new app - Delhi corona app - was launched to bridge the information gap between the citizens and the hospitals in their fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

"There have been instances where people are complaining of shortage of beds and medical facilities, so clearly there is gap in information as even today around 4100 beds are still vacant," Delhi CM said.

"There have been instances where people are complaining of shortage of beds and medical facilities, so clearly there is gap in information as even today around 4100 beds are still vacant," Delhi CM said.

"It will provide you information about all the hospitals in Delhi, private as well as govt. It will tell you the number of vacant beds in every hospital," he said.

Delhi CM also assured of quick action, "if a hospital refuses to provide you bed even when our app shows beds are available in that hospital, then you can call on 1031. Our Special Secretary will take an action immediately and contact the hospital authorities to provide you bed on the spot."

Kejriwal informed that out of total 302 ventilators in Delhi, 210 are still vacant. All the information will be updated on this app twice a day, 10 am and 6 pm, to give citizens latest details about the resources available in hospitals.

"Number of cases in Delhi are increasing, but there's no need to worry about medical care for Covid-19 patients as we've done sufficient arrangements. If any member of your family tests positive, then they'll get the required medical services"

CM Kejriwal also convinced the Delhi citizens, "we are four steps ahead of coronavirus. Cases of coronavirus are increasing in Delhi but we have made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators."

"Delhi govt is preparing for at least one month in advance, as it doesn't look like the disease will end in next few days. It is important to plan in advance," said Satyendra Jain, Delhi Minister, asking all DMs to identify locations to set up extra beds for corona patients.

With Delhi announcing its guidelines for Unlock 1.0, the city has neared the 20,000 figure of Corona infections.

Topics Delhi