OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi coronavirus review meet: Increase beds, create COVID care centres, CM to officials

Owing to the sudden coronavirus surge in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chaired a COVID review meet that was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials, a PTI report said.

During the meeting. the chief minister directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals. He also said that efforts should be made to create more COVID care centres to increase the number of beds with oxygen facilities.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

An official who attended the meeting said, “The chief minister directed officials to create more COVID facilities and to increase the strength of oxygen beds across Delhi. The officials were also asked to ensure real-time availability of beds of the Delhi Corona app and that the information on the number of beds is exact."

“It was discussed that there should be multiple assistance numbers in hospitals and nodal persons should be appointed at every helpline number so that no urgent call is missed or turned down," he said.

“The chief minister said that the focus of the Delhi government is towards increasing the bed capacity, which will ensure adequate treatment for people who require urgent assistance. In the meeting, bed management was discussed in detail," the official said.

Delhi recorded 19,486 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest single-day surge till date, and 141 fatalities from the infection, also the highest fatality count in a day, according to health department data.

Meanwhile, the national capital will shut from 10 pm tonight till Monday morning to contain the spread of the deadly virus. As per the orders, cinema halls will function at 30% capacity and restaurants will not be allowed to cater to dining services. However, home delivery is permitted. Further, the government will also monitor crowds at weekly markets, and the markets and public places will see stricter implementation of covid norms.

"We need to do something urgently to control the spike in Covid cases. For this, we have taken a decision that there will be a weekend curfew in Delhi. However, let me make it clear that essential services will be allowed, and people who are getting married will be issued special passes," the Chief Minister had said on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India recorded the fastest 1 million covid-19 casesPremium Premium

India's healthcare system not equipped to handle second wave of covid-19 cases: Report

2 min read . 09:48 PM IST
Chief of Air Staff Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.Premium Premium

IAF chief urges to incorporate technologies like AI and 5G into strategies

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
Voters being thermal screened and sanitizing themselves at the entrance to a polling booth during the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat electionsPremium Premium

Uttar Pradesh logs 27,426 new COVID cases today, highest single-day spike

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST
Health workers in PPE shifting a Covid-19 patient to an isolation ward at the temporary Covid Care facility at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi.Premium Premium

Delhi weekend curfew starts tonight: What's allowed and what's not

2 min read . 09:02 PM IST

"During the weekdays, a majority of people step out to go to work. But during weekends, people mostly step out for activities that can be avoided," CM Kejriwal said, urging people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout