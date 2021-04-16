Owing to the sudden coronavirus surge in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chaired a COVID review meet that was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials, a PTI report said.

During the meeting. the chief minister directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals. He also said that efforts should be made to create more COVID care centres to increase the number of beds with oxygen facilities.

An official who attended the meeting said, “The chief minister directed officials to create more COVID facilities and to increase the strength of oxygen beds across Delhi. The officials were also asked to ensure real-time availability of beds of the Delhi Corona app and that the information on the number of beds is exact."

“It was discussed that there should be multiple assistance numbers in hospitals and nodal persons should be appointed at every helpline number so that no urgent call is missed or turned down," he said.

“The chief minister said that the focus of the Delhi government is towards increasing the bed capacity, which will ensure adequate treatment for people who require urgent assistance. In the meeting, bed management was discussed in detail," the official said.

Delhi recorded 19,486 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest single-day surge till date, and 141 fatalities from the infection, also the highest fatality count in a day, according to health department data.

Meanwhile, the national capital will shut from 10 pm tonight till Monday morning to contain the spread of the deadly virus. As per the orders, cinema halls will function at 30% capacity and restaurants will not be allowed to cater to dining services. However, home delivery is permitted. Further, the government will also monitor crowds at weekly markets, and the markets and public places will see stricter implementation of covid norms.

"We need to do something urgently to control the spike in Covid cases. For this, we have taken a decision that there will be a weekend curfew in Delhi. However, let me make it clear that essential services will be allowed, and people who are getting married will be issued special passes," the Chief Minister had said on Thursday.

"During the weekdays, a majority of people step out to go to work. But during weekends, people mostly step out for activities that can be avoided," CM Kejriwal said, urging people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

(With inputs from agencies)

