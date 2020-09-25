Delhi coronavirus update: 3,827 cases take capital's tally to over 2.64 lakh

NEW DELHI : Delhi reported 3,827 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to over 2.64 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,147, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of 59,134 tests conducted the previous day.

Twenty-four fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

On Thursday, 3,834 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital, which had taken the tally to over 2.60 lakh, while the death toll had risen to 5,123.

The tally of active cases on Friday declined to 30,867 from 31,125 the previous day. The total number of cases climbed to 2,64,450 on Friday.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,124 from 2,059 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

Delhi's recovery rate is 86.38%

The positivity rate on Friday stood at 6.47% while the recovery rate was 86.38%, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.95%.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 59,183 (3,714) on September 24.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Friday stood at 47,337 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 11,997, in all adding to 59,134, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million as on Friday was 1,48,192 while the total number of tests stood at over 28,15,650 lakh.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev also held a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management.

Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,812 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,822 are vacant.

It said 1,528 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The bulletin said 2,28,436 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation rose to 18,096 from 17,995 the previous day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

