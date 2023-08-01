The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made the decision to eliminate a total of 2,181 positions within its 14 departments. This move comes following an independent third-party audit carried out by the renowned multinational firm EY (previously known as Ernst & Young), the Hindustan Times (HT) reported.

HT reported on March 31 that the MCD had opted for a third-party independent study to conclude the post-unification restructuring of the executive wing. To allow sufficient time for this process, a temporary three-month extension was granted, lasting until June 30.

Among the abolished posts, 66% are from the engineering department, which will now have 12,174 workers. The other departments affected include horticulture, town planning, central establishment, finance, and the press and information wing, HT reported.

“Within the engineering department, 100 multitask staff beldars have been abolished, along with 130 masons, 45 assistant engineers, 43 carpenters, and 45 painters," HT quoted a senior MCD official as saying.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Mukesh Goyal stated that the proposal has been approved but legal ramifications of some changes will be assessed. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kamaljeet Sehrawat raised concerns about the lack of open discussion on the matter and accused AAP of creating distractions.

Are layoffs expected?

Out of 30 departments, 13 have been found to have adequate posts and do not require any changes. Three departments will see a minor increase in posts while 14 departments will have posts abolished.

The civic body in Delhi, as per a proposal cleared by the house of councillors, will reduce its workforce from 147,172 to 144,991 posts effective from July 1. However, officials clarified that this will not result in significant layoffs but will rather affect future hiring, as per HT.