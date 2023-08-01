Delhi corporation to eliminate 2,181 positions in 14 departments: Layoffs expected? Find out1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to eliminate a total of 2,181 positions within its 14 departments.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made the decision to eliminate a total of 2,181 positions within its 14 departments. This move comes following an independent third-party audit carried out by the renowned multinational firm EY (previously known as Ernst & Young), the Hindustan Times (HT) reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×