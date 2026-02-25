Delhi couple who hurled racial slurs at Arunachal women sent to 14-day judicial custody

Ruby Jain and Harsh – the Delhi couple accused of hurling racial slurs at three women from Arunachal Pradesh in capital city's Malviya Nagar area – have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The couple was arrested and produced before Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal on Wednesday, February 25. They were later remanded in judicial custody till March 11.

The case came to light after a video of Ruby and Harsh Jain allegedly hurling racial slurs at three of their neighbours from Northeast went viral. The row was reportedly over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20. A case was registered at Malviya Nagar police station.

Police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR against the arrested woman.

They said the case was initially registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, invoking charges of criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups.

"The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act added and is being closely supervised by senior officials," the police said in a statement.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reacts As the video went viral, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned the incident and said that she will meet the three girls.

She wrote on X, “I strongly condemn the incident that occurred with our sisters from the Northeast and stand firmly with them. Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will meet with them personally.”

Rekha Gupta added, “The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits. Harassing, discriminating against, or humiliating any daughter will not be tolerated at any cost. We are all one, and the safety of every daughter is our utmost responsibility.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu have also reacted to the viral video from Malviya Nagar and said atrocities on people from the Northeast will not be tolerated, warning strong action against the accused.

“I personally have spoken to police and following up on the action. Arrest has been made and strong legal action will be initiated. We will teach a lesson to ensure that no one ill treats anyone from the Northeast,” Kiren Rijiju said.

Pema Khandu said he spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner and sought swift and strict action.

“The CP is personally in touch with me. The accused will be dealt with as per law. We stand firmly with our three sisters, and their safety, dignity, and justice remain our highest priority,” the chief minister said.