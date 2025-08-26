Delhi Court acquits 6 in 2020 riots case: 'Egregious padding of evidence'

A Delhi court has acquitted six men in a 2020 Delhi riots case while rapping the prosecution for ‘trampling’ the accused’s rights and calling for action by the police commissioner.

Advertisement

Additional sessions judge Parveen Singh acquitted the six men accused of being a part of a mob which was allegedly involved in rioting and arson on 25 February 2020.

Also Read | Delhi court closes corruption case against Satyendar Jain after 4 years

In a 41-page order on 25 August, the court said, "It is apparent that merely in order to work out the case, a false case has been foisted upon the accused and prosecution witness 10, head constable Vikas, the only eyewitness of the case, is completely unreliable qua these accused persons."

The acquitted include Ishu Gupta, Prem Prakash, Raj Kumar, Manish Sharma, Rahul and Amit.

6 acquitted in July too In July, the same court acquitted another six persons in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the prosecution had completely failed to prove its case against them.

Advertisement

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh was hearing the case against the six men, who were accused of various penal offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, robbery and arson. The six accused acquitted in July were Rajendar Jha, Tejveer Chaudhary, Rajesh Jha, Govind Singh Manral, Peetamber Jha and Devendar Kumar alias Monu Pandit.

Fallen apart The prosecution’s case, "built on the basis of the disclosures of the accused" leading to their arrest, was observed to have "fallen apart".

"I must observe that there has been an egregious padding of evidence by the investigating officer (IO) and this has resulted in serious trampling of the rights of the accused, who have probably been chargesheeted only in order to show that this case is worked out," the court said.

Advertisement

The judge went on, “This is more saddening because, despite the glaring defects, supervising officers, i.e., the station house officer and the assistant commissioner of police had forwarded the chargesheet in a mechanical manner.”

Such instances, the court said, would result in "serious erosion of the faith of the people in the investigating process" besides the rule of law.

This is more saddening because, despite the glaring defects, supervising officers had forwarded the chargesheet in a mechanical manner.

"I deem it appropriate that the copy of this judgment be sent to the Commissioner of Police for his perusal, with a request to take remedial action," the court added.