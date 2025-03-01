Delhi court allows police to withdraw 2019 sedition case against Shehla Rashid for tweets about Army

Delhi court on Saturday allowed police to withdraw 2019 sedition case against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) leader student leader Shehla Rashid over tweets about Army.

Rashid was accused of promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony through her tweets.

The order was passed by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh on February 27 on an application moved by the prosecution, which claimed that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has withdrawn his sanction to prosecute Shora.

Advertisement

According to the application, the LG order came on the recommendation of a Screening Committee.

"Lt. Governor, Delhi, has approved the recommendation of the Screening Committee...," the application said.

The LG granted the approval on December 23, 2024.

The tweets dated August 18, 2019 had allegedly accused the Army of entering houses and "torturing" locals in Kashmir. The allegations were rejected by the Army as baseless.

Last year, Rashid who was once vocal critic of the Modi government's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's autonomous status, praised the Modi-led government for its efforts in improving the human rights situation

She also praised the film Article 370 and said that the film tells the inside story of the bloodless removal of Article 370 without creating disharmony.