Home >News >India >'Tookit' case: Delhi court asks police for evidence linking document to R-Day violence
Disha Ravi at a court in New Delhi

'Tookit' case: Delhi court asks police for evidence linking document to R-Day violence

05:41 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Ravi was sent to judicial custody for three days on Friday
  • The police have said that they are investigating the link between the 'toolkit' and tractor rally violence

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved until Tuesday the judgment on the regular bail application filed by 21-year old Disha Ravi, who was arrested last week for her alleged role in sharing a 'toolkit' related to farmers protest.

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved until Tuesday the judgment on the regular bail application filed by 21-year old Disha Ravi, who was arrested last week for her alleged role in sharing a 'toolkit' related to farmers protest.

Ravi was sent to judicial custody for three days on Friday.

During the hearing today, additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana of Patiala House Courts asked if there was any evidence linking the 'toolkit' to violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

"What exactly is the evidence collected by you against his lady connecting her to the violence perpetrated on 26 January? Is there any evidence, or are we required to merely work on surmises, conjectures?" the judge asked.

The judge also asked if an imputation can be made against a person merely on the basis of her association with another person or organization, according to reports.

Appearing for the Delhi police, additional solicitor general SV Raju replied that a conspiracy does not necessarily have to be something that can be "touched or seen".

"The conspiracy is not that I knew a particular person and told them to commit violence, but that I created a document that I knew and intended to incite violence. The conspiracy is in the meeting of the minds," Raju said.

When asked if there is no direct link, the ASG iterated that the police is investigating the matter.

Raju opposed the bail plea saying that after the toolkit got leaked on social media, a cover-up operation was carried out and many of its parts were deleted.

The ASG also said that the toolkit had a cheat sheet that contained information that defames the Indian Army and had nothing to do with farmers' protest.

Ravi's lawyer Siddharth Agarwal the toolkit was merely a "resource document" and did not "sow disaffection".

