Delhi court recalls non-bailable warrant against former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

A Delhi court on Thursday cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union President Aishe Ghosh in connection with a 2021 case. Judicial Magistrate First Class of Patiala House Courts cancelled the warrant after Ghosh appeared before the Court on Thursday, LiveLaw reported.

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The arrest warrant was issued in connection with a protest in front of Bangla Bhavan in 2021 and Ghosh was booked for offences including alleged disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant(S.188 IPC) and criminal trespass(S. 447 IPC).

On Wednesday, the court had stayed the warrant and Ghosh was directed to appear in person.

Delhi Police under fire for forcible entry at CPI HQ On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had attempted to arrest Ghosh, who is also the Joint Secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

CPIM had alleged that the Delhi Police "forcibly" entered AKG Bhawan, the party’s headquarters in the national capital, in an attempt to arrest Ghosh.

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In a video that went viral, CPIM Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala John Brittas was seen confronting police personnel, including one in plain clothes, at the AKG Bhavan.

Brittas later told PTI that the police team reached AKG Bhavan around 4.30 PM and claimed that a non-bailable warrant was issued against Ghosh.

"When I asked them to show the warrant, they said it had only been communicated telephonically. The case is coming up on 30 July," he said.

Brittas alleged that the action was similar to the police action against student protesters on 20 July, when, according to him, plainclothes personnel assaulted demonstrators.

"Delhi Police and the Home Ministry are adamant that the faces of this agitation should be in jail. They are digging out old cases. We can't allow such high-handed measures," he told PTI.

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CPI-M raises issue in Parliament Brittas also raised the issue in Parliament on Wednesday.

Brittas sought to link the police action to the recent student protest, saying her only mistake was participating in the Jantar Mantar protest.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also backed Brittas and claimed that democracy was under threat.

The Congress President wanted to know who ordered the police to enter the office of a national political party.

Also Read | Delhi Police says 2,873 people with criminal records attended NEET protest

Responding to the charges, Leader of the House J P Nadda said it was a routine law-and-order case.

He said the police had to act accordingly, and the "police has acted accordingly".

The Union minister also said that any student who indulges in activism faces such actions.

Nadda said he, too, was a student activist and had faced similar action.

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"I was even arrested in the classroom during an emergency," he said, and added that it happened twice.

Aishe Ghosh in CJP protest Ghosh, who was elected president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union in 2019, had recently emerged as one of the prominent faces of the student agitation at Jantar Mantar led by the CJP over examination-related issues.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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