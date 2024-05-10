Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi court frames charges against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh for sexual harassment of female wrestlers
BackBack

Delhi court frames charges against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh for sexual harassment of female wrestlers

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday ordered 'framing of charges' against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.

Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) outgoing chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (PTI)Premium
Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) outgoing chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (PTI)

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday ordered 'framing of charges' against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.

The court framed charges against the former WFI chief in the case of sexual harassment of five women wrestlers. However, the court acquitted the BJP MP on the charges levelled by the sixth woman wrestler.

Framing charges against the sitting MP from Kaiserganj, the court said it has found sufficient materials to frame charges against the former WFI chief.

Delhi court also ordered the framing of charges for criminal intimidation and using force to outrage women's modesty against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

"Charges were framed against Brij Bhushan under sections 354 and 354A in respect of each victim," the Delhi Court said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue