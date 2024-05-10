Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday ordered 'framing of charges' against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.

The court framed charges against the former WFI chief in the case of sexual harassment of five women wrestlers. However, the court acquitted the BJP MP on the charges levelled by the sixth woman wrestler.

Framing charges against the sitting MP from Kaiserganj, the court said it has found sufficient materials to frame charges against the former WFI chief.

Delhi court also ordered the framing of charges for criminal intimidation and using force to outrage women's modesty against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

"Charges were framed against Brij Bhushan under sections 354 and 354A in respect of each victim," the Delhi Court said.

