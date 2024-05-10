Delhi court frames charges against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh for sexual harassment of female wrestlers
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday ordered 'framing of charges' against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.
