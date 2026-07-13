Delhi court convicts ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case during 2020 riots

A Delhi court on Monday convicted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh delivered the verdict in a case involving 11 accused, including Hussain, and found five of them guilty.

The court convicted Tahir Hussain on charges including promoting enmity, rioting, using assault and criminal force, and murder.

The case originated from an FIR filed at Dayalpur police station based on a complaint lodged by Ravinder Kumar, the father of Ankit Sharma.

According to him, Ankit Sharma, who was posted with the Intelligence Bureau, had returned home from office on February 25, 2020, before stepping out again.

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When he did not return for a long time, his family began searching for him, only to be informed by locals that his son had been killed and his body thrown into the Khajuri Khas drain near a mosque in the Chand Bagh pulia area.

Sharma's body was subsequently recovered from the drain.

What did the father of Ankit Sharma allege? In his complaint, Ravinder Kumar alleged that his son was murdered by the then AAP councillor Hussain and others. It said they had allegedly assembled at Hussain's office, and Ankit's body was disposed of after the murder.

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Hussain was suspended by the AAP after his name came up in the case.

Delhi court frames charges against 11 On March 24, 2023, a Delhi court framed charges against Hussain and 10 others. The remaining accused in the case are Haseen, also known as Mullaji and Salman, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib Alam alias Bobby, and Muntajim alias Musa.

The accused faced charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, promoting hostility between groups, murder, and criminal conspiracy.

Tahir Hussain was also booked under additional charges of abetment and making statements allegedly leading to public mischief.